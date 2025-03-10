Top name went into business for himself injuring star; Cody Rhodes needed to grab him, says WWE veteran

Cody Rhodes needed to take things into his own hands after a star injured him. A WWE veteran has talked about it.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was left hurt with a black eye and a burst eardrum after a slap from Travis Scott in the ring. The star was attacked prior to that by The Rock and heel John Cena, who had sided with The Final Boss.

On Jim Cornette's The Experience podcast, he talked about the incident. He said that had he been Cody Rhodes and his eardrum was busted by Travis Scott, he would have grabbed him by the neck. He continued to berate the idea and said that he would have been against the entire thing.

“If I was Cody and he’d popped my eardrum, I’d snatch him around his f***ing goozlepipe as soon as I got to the back. It was uncalled for. It was stupid.” (6:31 - 6:43)

Jim Cornette added that the star had gone into business for himself in the ring, and that was something that the Rock needed to confront him for. He said that The Rock was making excuses for him.

"That sounds like some bullsh** f***ing bravado trying to make up for the fact that this guy just went into business for himself and the Rock said, 'I told him to make sure it counts.' He may well have turned around and said, 'What the f*** did you just f***ing do?'"

He went on to say that if The Rock had said it, then they should have prepared it earlier and not say it when he was not there.

