Top names being brought in for WWE SmackDown in honor of Bray Wyatt

WWE SmackDown is scheduled to air live from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The company's previously advertised matches and segments are no longer the area of focus, as the show is reportedly going to be a tribute to Bray Wyatt, who passed away on August 24, 2023.

It was earlier reported that WWE will be flying several "extra names" to the city for the show, and now two names have been revealed.

Per PWInsider, The Wyatt Family's own Braun Strowman will be present for the show. This does not necessarily mean that he will be wrestling on television, as the former Universal Champion has been out of action after undergoing neck surgery. However, considering the show's nature, Bray's former stablemate could very well make his presence known.

Another WWE Superstar who will reportedly show up on the blue brand tonight is the 2023 Royal Rumble winner, Cody Rhodes. For those unaware, The American Nightmare was Bray Wyatt's mentor during the latter's early days in NXT, when he went by Husky Harris.

It remains to be seen if superstars will break character on tonight's show. Paul Heyman disclosed last week that Jimmy Uso will return to Friday night to continue The Bloodline story. One can safely assume that the original plans have now changed owing to Wyatt's untimely passing.

