Top NJPW star says door is open for WWE return

NJPW star KAIRI recently said that the door is open for her WWE return.

Kairi Sane signed with WWE in 2016 and was immediately pushed to the top after making her NXT debut. She was involved in some great feuds at the start of her NXT career before eventually winning the NXT Women's Championship in 2018.

She was quickly moved to the main roster in 2019 and formed a team with Asuka, known as the Kabuki Warriors. During her tenure with the company, KAIRI was involved in some insane spots that saw her put her body on the line.

Despite being booked in a lot of tough spots, KAIRI recently stated on Steve Fall's Ten Count that she wouldn't close the door for her WWE return. She further added that she realizes what the company can offer.

“Vince said the door is always open. ‘You’re always welcome to come back,’ and if she comes back one day, she will team up with Asuka again, and team up with IYO SKY or maybe even go up against IYO SKY. Who knows,” said KAIRI. [H/T Ringside News]

Former WWE superstar KAIRI is now a free agent

KAIRI enjoyed a successful stint in NJPW and even became the company's inaugural IWGP Women's Champion. She held the title for 90 days until she lost the belt to Mercedes Mone.

During the same interview with Steve Fall, KAIRI revealed through her translator that she is now a free agent. The former NXT Champion also added that she would love the opportunity to return to the United States if possible.

“She’s a free agent. She would like to go anywhere possible. She would like to go to the US if there’s a chance to go back again. She’s a free agent.” her translator said.

Now that KAIRI is a free agent and Triple H is in charge of the creative direction of the company, it will be interesting to see if he will consider bringing her back.

Do you think KAIRI will return to WWE soon? Sound off in the comments section.

