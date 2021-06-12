"It's very hard to believe" - Top NXT Star comments on comparisons with Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels [Exclusive]

NXT has been the home to countless rising stars in the past and has created certified main eventers over the years. World champions like Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor have all spent their initial WWE years in NXT.

Currently, NXT has a completely new flock of talent who will soon be top stars on the main roster. One of them is the current NXT Women's Champion, Raquel González. Raquel, for the most part of her NXT career, has been in a tag team with Dakota Kai which has drawn a lot of attention during their time on the Black and Gold brand

The pairing has often been compared to the team of Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash by many, including the Heart Break Kid himself. In a recent interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Raquel shared her thoughts on the aforementioned comparisons:

"These are legends. These are icons and to be compared to them and to hear from their mouths as well that they see a little bit of them in us, it's very humbling, it's very rewarding and it's very hard to believe. It's surreal." Raquel González continued, "All of us growing up watching them, we always dreamed about working with them or getting to talk with them or even just getting to meet them and now we just have the opportunity of not just learning from them, but even hearing from them that they're proud of us and that they see a lot in us. It's just hard to put into words to describe the feeling of it."

Nash and Michaels are considered to be the pioneers of the big person/small person pairings in modern professional wrestling. In many ways, the team of Raquel González and Dakota Kai in NXT is quite similar to them. If that's anything to go by, the two women have great careers ahead of them.

The NXT Women's Champion also commented on if she has ever met Kevin Nash

In the same interview with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Raquel discussed whether she has ever had the opportunity to meet Kevin Nash.

"No, I have not had the opportunity to talk to Big Daddy Cool, but I'm looking forward to it when the day comes. I have so many questions and I'm gonna unleash everything on him. He's probably gonna think I'm the most annoying person in the world but it's gonna be a lot to try and contain"

