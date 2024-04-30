Top NXT star paid tribute to Bray Wyatt before getting drafted to WWE RAW

Night Two of the WWE Draft on Monday Night RAW had a few surprises apart from the roster changes. Dijak was seen sporting a pretty cool Bray Wyatt t-shirt before his long-awaited move to the main roster.

Bray Wyatt touched the lives of many professional wrestlers before his untimely death, as he was undoubtedly one of the most creative superstars of the modern era. Wyatt passed away due to a heart attack in August 2023 and several pro wrestlers have continued to pay homage to the former WWE Universal Champion.

Dijak, who has been one of NXT's most impressive stars in recent years, was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW. The former Retribution member got a huge pop from the NXT roster when the announcement was made and what was also heartwarming was his Bray Wyatt shirt.

Before he put on his own t-shirt and cut a phenomenal promo about his impending move to RAW, Dijak paid tribute to Bray Wyatt by proudly wearing the late great star's merch throughout the Draft episode:

Dijak is looking to rewrite his main roster history after getting drafted to WWE RAW

The 37-year-old is no stranger to the main roster audience, as he previously had a forgettable run as T-Bar of Retribution. The masked character went nowhere, resulting in Dijak's return to NXT, where he adopted a new gimmick and revitalized his WWE career.

The 6 ft 7 in superstar has thrived in NXT and will leave the brand as one of its most loved names, as evident from the reactions he received from his peers. Dijak broke his silence immediately after his status was confirmed for RAW and reminded everybody that T-Bar was dead.

The highly-rated giant claimed Monday Night RAW was about to witness the "Dijak Hijack" as he put the entire roster on notice ahead of his full-time switch.

Dijak is a seasoned veteran of the game who is motivated to erase his past as T-Bar and write a new chapter as a WWE RAW talent.