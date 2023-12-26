Top official all but confirms legendary 8-time WWE Champion's return after 2,883 days

WWE is set to bring a significant Premium Live Event, 'Elimination Chamber,' to Perth's Optus Stadium in Australia on February 24, 2024.

Following the announcements of major stars like Cody Rhodes, Logan Paul, and Rhea Ripley for the event, the hosts are now aiming to secure The Rock's appearance in Australia.

The country's Tourism Minister, Ms. Rita Saffioti, shared her thoughts on the potential appearance of The Great One at Elimination Chamber. According to The West Australian, Saffioti expressed her enthusiasm, hoping to witness his in-ring return at this exclusive event.

“It’d be huge having someone like the Rock here in Western Australia. I saw he made a surprise appearance recently at a SmackDown event, so of course, we’d love to see him in the ring as part of this exclusive event.” [ H/T The West Australian ]

The last time The Rock stepped into the ring for a match was seven years ago, going up against Eric Rowan from The Wyatt Family in an impromptu singles bout at Wrestlemania 32.

Australian Tourism Minister spoke about collaboration with WWE

During the same interview, Rita Saffioti highlighted the importance of bringing the 'Elimination Chamber' event to Australia.

Saffioti emphasized the event's significance for Western Australia, highlighting the chance to display what the region has to offer to WWE's vast fanbase. Additionally, she hinted at forthcoming announcements about several top stars confirmed to attend the event in Perth.

“This is such a huge opportunity for Western Australia — WWE has millions and millions of loyal followers right around the globe, and we are so excited that we get to showcase what we have to offer as part of this exclusive event, right here in Perth. There’ll be more announcements made soon about other WWE stars making the trip to Perth, so stay tuned.” [ H/T The West Australian ]

It'll be intriguing to see what significant announcements emerge in the months leading up to the major event.

Would you like to see The Rock return to action at Elimination Chamber? Let us know in the comments section below.

