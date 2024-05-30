Top RAW star almost became an MMA fighter: "Then WWE called, and I was like, 'Nevermind!'"

There have been a few instances of WWE stars giving MMA a fair shot, with Brock Lesnar's success story coming to mind instantly. Damian Priest recently revealed he nearly fought inside the cage before World Wrestling Entertainment came calling for his services.

Damian Priest has been around in pro wrestling longer than many realize, as he began training in the mid-2000s and became a name to be reckoned with a decade later after toiling hard on the indies.

There was a phase in Priest's career where he wasn't confident about making it big in wrestling, and as an alternative, he considered pursuing mixed martial arts as a career. During an interview on The Rob Brown Show, The Archer of Infamy revealed he had been in talks about fighting for a smaller company.

Trending

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion signed with the pro wrestling giant in 2018, and before the deal came his way, he had already spoken to trainers about setting up a fight camp. As things panned out, Priest changed his mind about MMA as soon as the long-awaited door into the Stamford-based organization opened up.

"Yeah, so I love MMA. I'm a fan, and I have always been, obviously, trained. There was a time before I signed with WWE that I didn't think I was going to make it here. And I was in talks to do a smaller-scale event, but I was going to fight in the cage. I was going to start training. I talked to some trainers, and I was going to get that ball rolling. Then WWE called, and I was like, 'Never mind!' It's like there's no need to do all that," he said. [2:46:47 - 2:47:16]

WWE's Damian Priest knows it is too late now for him to become an MMA competitor

Damian Priest, 41, has experienced a late rise in pro wrestling. It's rare for wrestlers to win their first World Title in WWE in their 40s, but The Judgment Day member has achieved the feat with sheer skill and determination.

When it comes to possibly exploring an MMA stint, Priest felt that even though he loved the sport, he was well beyond that phase in his life.

Right now, Damian is focused on being in the WWE for as long as he can and putting together a legendary resume in the company.

"But I've always been a fan. Don't get me wrong, I still enjoy, on occasion, sparring and whatnot, but I think at this point in my life, I'm all in on WWE, and that's it," he added. [From 2:47:17 onwards]

Damian Priest will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 next month. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his upcoming title defense.

Please credit The Rob Brown Show and give Sportskeeda an H/T for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback