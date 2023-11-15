Top RAW star to challenge for a major title for the first time since losing to Gunther on WWE RAW

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, it was announced that RAW Superstar Chad Gable will challenge for the prestigious NXT Heritage Cup.

The title currently belongs to Noam Dar, who has held it for a record three times. His second reign lasted 341 days, which is also a record.

On NXT this week, Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa and Maxxine Dupri of Alpha Academy were guests on the Supernova Sessions, hosted by The Meta-Four. During the segment, The Olympian announced that he would challenge Noam Dar for the NXT Heritage Cup. The latter was taken aback, and Gable nailed him with a headbutt.

The last time Chad competed in a televised singles match was on the September 4 episode of WWE RAW, where he collided with Gunther in the main event for the coveted Intercontinental Championship. The two stars put on an entertaining bout, and Gable tried his best to walk out victorious, but he was unsuccessful.

He's won a title in NXT before, as he and his former partner Jason Jordan held the WWE NXT Tag Team Championship during their run on the developmental brand. It'll be interesting to see whether Chad Gable will become the next NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

