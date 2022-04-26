Top RAW star forced to change finisher following Cody Rhodes' return 

The latest episode of RAW saw Damian Priest use a new finisher due to his former move, The Reckoning, being similar to Cody Rhodes' long-time finisher Cross Rhodes.

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE after six years has caused quite an impact. He has returned as an improved version of himself. The American Nightmare faced Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and came out on top.

Meanwhile, former United States Champion Damian Priest has aligned himself with Edge in recent weeks. The two have been on the heels of AJ Styles as they took out The Phenomenal One during a backstage segment on last week's edition of RAW.

On the latest episode of the red brand, Damian Priest took on Finn Balor while Edge was watching from the entrance ramp. Priest defeated Balor but did not use The Reckoning, an alternate version of Cross Rhodes. Instead, the Archer of Infamy used The Downward Spiral - a move used by Edge - as his new finisher.

#WWERaw Do you like Damian Priest adopting Edge's Downward Spiral as his finisher? Had to be changed once Cody came back, so I'm into it. Do you like Damian Priest adopting Edge's Downward Spiral as his finisher? Had to be changed once Cody came back, so I'm into it. #WWERaw

Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton had a heartfelt reunion on RAW

The latest episode of RAW saw Cody Rhodes have a wholesome reunion with his former Legacy faction member Randy Orton. They hugged it out before a flurry of interference resulted in the booking of an eight-man tag team match as the main of the show.

Legacy, which comprised of Orton, Rhodes, and Ted Dibiase Jr., was intended to be another breakout faction along the lines of Evolution, but it didn't work out as many hoped.

Instead, Randy Orton turned into a babyface, and Dibiase Jr. would eventually leave the wrestling business. Rhodes also left WWE to take a six-year-long journey before returning.

During his time away from WWE, Rhodes helped form AEW along with Tony Khan and acted as the Executive Vice President of the promotion.

