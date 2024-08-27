Top RAW star picks up first singles win in 2240 days against Chad Gable

Chad Gable headlined RAW, and for the first time in what feels like ages, the show didn't end abruptly as it routinely does. In the last match of the night, a top star picked up his first singles win in over six years or 2240 days.

This week's RAW was highly anticipated because of the number of matches and segments announced, particularly the Intercontinental Championship Tournament and the "Big" Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman match that ended as chaotically as one would expect. Another highly anticipated bout was Chad Gable vs. Uncle Howdy, who many know as Bo Dallas. The latter's last singles win was on July 9, 2018, when he defeated wrestling legend Matt Hardy on RAW.

That marks 2240 days since his last singles win. He finally picked up another big one against Chad Gable in what was an ultra-chaotic main event:

American Made's Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile came in to help their mentor, but the Wyatt Sicks came out to even the odds.

It marked a massive win for Uncle Howdy, who has been on Gable's tail for a while now, calling him a false messiah.

Uncle Howdy's entire motivation is to get revenge on those who betrayed their families. Notably, Gable abandoned The Alpha Academy just before Wyatt Sicks arrived on RAW.

