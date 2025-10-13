Top RAW star refuses to part ways with former Intercontinental Champion despite a big request

A lot has been happening on Monday Night RAW, but for one duo, they appear to be in a universe of their own. In what can only be described as a crazy backstage segment, a top star refused to part ways with her friend despite a specific request being made.On the 13th October episode of RAW, a tag team match was booked featuring The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez, as they were to face the duo of Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. For those watching the red brand regularly, you know that Bayley hasn't exactly been her regular self. While we've seen different personalities in Bayley, the current iteration of her character is a mix of everything, leading to her coming across as rather insane on some occasions.Lyra Valkyria, who has been the biggest recipient of Bayley's mood swings on RAW, told her friend that despite their tag team match together, she couldn't trust her. The former Women's Intercontinental Champion specifically requested to part ways with Bayley following the match, but Bayley laughed it off and said that Valkyria knew that wasn't going to happen.In the tag team match itself, Bayley looked like she was completely reignited, and we saw the best of her. She would take out Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez, eventually getting the pinfall on the prodigy.She was on fire throughout the match, and it looks like for atleast another week, we're going to see the duo together on RAW. The endgame of all of this is yet to be seen, but something is going to snap within Bayley sooner or later. Valkyria has been one of the standouts of the entire WWE women's division, and in the opinions of many fans, she was the best NXT call-up from 2024, as she has been a huge hit so far.