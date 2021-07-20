Top RAW Superstar makes his return after months to challenge Bobby Lashley 

Bobby Lashley came into tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW after a dominant victory over Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank. The All Mighty put to rest any doubts about him turning "soft" after he completely decimated Kofi.

At this point, it looked like there was no one on the RAW roster who could even hope to step up to the WWE Champion.

As such, many were wondering who could be next for Bobby Lashley, and the champ decided to answer that question as he issued an open challenge on this week's episode of the red brand.

Many were expecting a squash match for Bobby Lashley, but that was not the case as Keith Lee made his emphatic return after being out of action for a long time.

It was a pleasant surprise for the fans in Dallas, Texas as Keith Lee, a native Texan, came back on WWE TV.

Despite making his highly anticipated return, the match itself was a bit of a letdown, as Keith Lee's ring rust was evident in his losing effort against Bobby Lashley. Nevertheless, it is good to have him back.

Bobby Lashley has already confirmed his next opponent

Following his Money in the Bank championship defense against Kofi Kingston, many questioned what were the plans were for Bobby Lashley's future opponent. With SummerSlam just around the corner, the list of superstars was short.

However, it looks like the All Mighty himself confirmed his next opponent, with a short tweet asking, "Who's Next?".

"UNTOUCHABLE!! WHO’S NEXT? #MITB", tweeted Bobby Lashley

With rumors swirling around about a potential matchup against Goldberg at the Biggest Party of the Summer, it would come as no surprise to see Lashley go up against The Icon.

Would you like to see Goldberg take on Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam? Who will come out on top in this bout? Share your thoughts and predictions with us in the comments section.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Alan John