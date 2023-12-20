Top SmackDown star confronts Ilja Dragonuv on WWE show; set to compete in a major title match 

On tonight's episode of NXT, Ilja Dragonuv was confronted by SmackDown's Ridge Holland, and a championship match between the two stars was set for the main event of the show.

The Brawling Brutes have not been on the same page lately, especially with Sheamus being sidelined with an injury. Butch has reverted to singles action, and Ridge also wants to do something on his own.

During this week's NXT, Ilja Dragonuv was involved in an in-ring segment where he spoke about being involved in the 'TrickMelo' drama as the third wheel. He said his goals were to move to the United States and win the NXT Championship. He also mentioned that he puts every part of himself in danger for the title's sake.

He was then confronted by Ridge Holland. The latter stated that his career up until this point has been nothing but a series of unfortunate events. He added that he came to prove myself and redeem himself. He said Ilja could help him not only find redemption, but earn it.

Expand Tweet

Holland didn't want to be handed an NXT Title shot, stating that he wanted to go through everyone in the back. However, Ilja Dragonuv gave him the title match anyway, and it was made official for the main event.

Do you think Ridge Holland can dethrone Ilja? Sound off in the comments section below!