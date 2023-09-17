Top SmackDown star issues match challenge to The Rock: "Give the people what they want"

WWE fans are still reeling from Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's electrifying return on SmackDown. The man who confronted him, Austin Theory, has now put out a challenge for a match against The Great One.

Many didn't expect The Rock to appear on the September 15th episode of SmackDown. WWE pulled off a massive surprise by having the Hollywood star open the show, where he exchanged words with Austin Theory before laying the young WWE star out with a spinebuster followed by a People's Elbow.

Theory has made a habit of being on the receiving end of some iconic finishers, as he even took the Stunner from Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. He might be humiliated in kayfabe, but Austin Theory isn't willing to back down easily. The former United States Champion has made his intentions clear on social media as he asked for a match against Dwayne Johnson.

Theory posted a photo of The Rock and Steve Austin's WrestleMania match from 2003 and claimed that fans wanted to see The Brahma Bull take on another Austin 20 years later.

"Give the people what they want," wrote the 26-year-old star on Instagram Stories.

A screenshot from Austin Theory's IG Stories.

How did The Rock help Austin Theory on SmackDown?

While it might seem like the former WWE Champion got the better of Austin Theory, Dutch Mantell had a different point of view.

Sharing the ring is an honor for every pro wrestler, and WWE putting Austin Theory in a high-profile spot with The Rock might have a valid reason behind it. Theory did get destroyed by the WWE legend, but Dutch Mantell believed the former United States Champion became a bigger star by working a segment with one of the greatest superstars of all time.

The legendary manager explained on Smack Talk how Dwayne Johnson actually helped Theory, check out his comments below:

"See, this is the type of segment that gets talent over. Now, Austin Theory is over more right now than he was before tonight. He didn't beat nobody, but he got a lot of attention," said the wrestling veteran. [From 02:38 to 02:50]

Would you like to see Theory vs. Rock? Sound off in the comments section below.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here