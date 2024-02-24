Top SmackDown star mysteriously re-injured and is helped backstage by GM Nick Aldis

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was seen backstage before Elimination Chamber, assisting a superstar to the medical room. The top superstar was seemingly re-injured mysteriously.

Like Adam Pearce, Nick Aldis has his hands full on SmackDown, often dealing with talent and making matches. He has been praised for his role as GM, including stamping his authority on Roman Reigns.

On SmackDown this week, Aldis had to assist Dakota Kai backstage as she was mysteriously re-injured in what was an attack from Damage CTRL's IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane:

Bayley would go in to check on her, with Dakota confirming that the Damage CTRL trio did it.

It seemed to solidify the alliance between Bayley and Dakota Kai, with the Women's Royal Rumble winner vowing not to let that happen again.

It seems like Dakota earned Bayley's trust with the attack. The former didn't blame The Role Model for not trusting her at first.

It's a great story that fans are enjoying a lot. It's been playing out since the summer of 2022 and looks to come to a head at WrestleMania 40. The big question is - is Dakota Kai being genuine? We will soon find out.