Top SmackDown star promises changes following Money in the Bank victory

SmackDown's Zelina Vega will be making changes to the women's Money in the Bank briefcase if she wins it on Saturday in London.

Vega qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match by beating Lacey Evans on the June 2nd episode of SmackDown. She was the first WWE Superstar to qualify for the match. She will face Bayley, Iyo Sky, Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark at The O2 Arena.

In a recent post on Twitter, the Puerto Rican superstar revealed her plans for the MITB briefcase if she successfully grabs it and brings it down. She would put the LWO logo on the briefcase and parade it around.

"If I win the #MITB YOU KNOW FOR A FACT.. that I am putting the #LWO logo on that briefcase! Look at how good it looks! Those #MITB contracts are coming home to the L..W…O!!!! @WWE," Vega tweeted.

Zelina Vega has been one of WWE's breakout stars this year. She might not be the favorite to win at Money in the Bank, but it wouldn't be shocking if she actually does it on Saturday.

Becky Lynch has momentum heading into Money in the Bank

All six participants in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match met inside the ring on Monday's episode of RAW. Bayley and Iyo Sky bragged about helping each other out in the match, while Zelina Vega defended herself and put everyone on blast.

Trish Stratus, who is in her first ladder match, is not afraid of anyone and she was very confident that everyone will thank her when the bout concludes. However, it was Becky Lynch who gained momentum heading into Saturday's match.

After Sky took out all four women on the outside, Lynch was left alone in the ring. She grabbed a ladder, climbed it, and retrieved the women's MITB briefcase. She even confronted Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley about cashing it on her if she wins.

The MITB premium live event is scheduled on Saturday in London, England. It will be the first major event in London since Insurrextion 2002.

