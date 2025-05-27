  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Top SmackDown star's wife takes a big shot at Jade Cargill on X/Twitter

Top SmackDown star's wife takes a big shot at Jade Cargill on X/Twitter

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 27, 2025 02:33 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
Jade Cargill is a former AEW star (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

The wife of a top SmackDown star took a brutal shot at Jade Cargill on X/Twitter, referencing a past moment from their days together in AEW. It didn't go unnoticed.

Ad

This week on RAW, there was a promo for Cody Rhodes' upcoming podcast, where his wife Brandi Rhodes is a guest. WWE showed a clip from the podcast episode where they were talking to promote it.

Brandi Rhodes addressed this and said, "It's open mic night," which was a clear shot at Jade Cargill. This was from an episode of AEW Dynamite in which Cargill took shots at Cody Rhodes, and Brandi came out and hit her with a profanity-filled promo, asking who told Cargill it was open mic night.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It was regarded as the best promo of Brandi Rhodes' career, and for some, the best promo in all of women's wrestling history. While that may be a stretch for some, there's no denying that it displayed an intensity that Brandi Rhodes had never seen before.

As for Jade Cargill, she was still relatively green back then in her early AEW days, so her presence alone was enough of a clap back.

Ad

Right now, Cargill is in pursuit of Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Title.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications