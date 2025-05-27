Top SmackDown star's wife takes a big shot at Jade Cargill on X/Twitter

The wife of a top SmackDown star took a brutal shot at Jade Cargill on X/Twitter, referencing a past moment from their days together in AEW. It didn't go unnoticed.

This week on RAW, there was a promo for Cody Rhodes' upcoming podcast, where his wife Brandi Rhodes is a guest. WWE showed a clip from the podcast episode where they were talking to promote it.

Brandi Rhodes addressed this and said, "It's open mic night," which was a clear shot at Jade Cargill. This was from an episode of AEW Dynamite in which Cargill took shots at Cody Rhodes, and Brandi came out and hit her with a profanity-filled promo, asking who told Cargill it was open mic night.

It was regarded as the best promo of Brandi Rhodes' career, and for some, the best promo in all of women's wrestling history. While that may be a stretch for some, there's no denying that it displayed an intensity that Brandi Rhodes had never seen before.

As for Jade Cargill, she was still relatively green back then in her early AEW days, so her presence alone was enough of a clap back.

Right now, Cargill is in pursuit of Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Title.

