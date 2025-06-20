Top SmackDown star seemingly furious after WWE makes UFC announcement

One of the top stars of SmackDown's Women's division, Piper Niven, was furious after WWE's X/Twitter shared an image promoting a future UFC event.

Niven is part of Chelsea Green's secret service also known as the Green Regime on SmackDown along with Alba Fyre. The group is a major part of SmackDown's Women's division, with Green being a former United States Champion.

Niven reshared the post from WWE's X/Twitter handle, claiming that UFC is fake and even called it gay. It's funny because fans of professional wrestling usually face criticism for it being predetermined, with some people even calling it 'fake'.

This was a hilarious take from Piper Niven, who was trying to get heat from fans as one of the show's major heels.

"Fake and gay," Wrote Piper via X/Twitter.

Piper is a former Women's Tag Team Champion in WWE along with Chelsea Green. It'll be interesting to see what's next for her in the Stamford-based promotion.

Nick Aldis makes official announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Ahead of the upcoming episode of the blue brand, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made some huge announcements. He announced two semi-final matches for the King and Queen of the Ring tournament.

He announced Asuka vs. Alexa Bliss and Sami Zayn vs. Randy Orton for the show, along with John Cena vs. Ron Killings.

"The semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Asuka, the Empress of Tomorrow, we saw her incredible performance on Monday and she said, 'No one is ready for Asuka.' Yet Alexa Bliss begs to differ. They go one on one in the semifinals. And then Randy Orton, The Viper, is in the semifinals, and he goes one on one with Sami Zayn. Those are two huge matchups with major implications for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. And yes, John Cena, will go one on one with Ron Killings."

This week's episode of the blue brand is shaping up to be a banger. It will be interesting to see which superstars qualify for the finals of the tournament.

