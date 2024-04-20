Top SmackDown stars become #1 contenders for WWE Tag Team Titles after unveiling of new belts

After Triple H and Nick Aldis presented A-Town Down Under with the new WWE Tag Team Championship belts on SmackDown, a Fatal Four-Way tag team match was held to determine the number one contender for the title.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford of The Street Profits defeated AOP, New Catch Republic, and Legado Del Fantasma to emerge victorious.

Tyler Bate and Montez Ford started things off in the ring. They did some mat wrestling and quick pin attempts. Berto tagged in replaced The Big Strong Boi, and punched Ford. He then tagged in Angel, who nailed Montez with a running knee. Angelo Dawkins entered and hit a back elbow. Akam hit Ford with a uranage in the ring.

Pete Dunne tagged himself in, and Tyler Bate immediately tagged his partner, making him the legal man. They hit a double-team move on AOP and Legado before a massive brawl broke out in the ring.

Angel and Berto nailed Tyler Bate with their own double-team move, but Pete Dunne made the save. Rezar took out The Bruiserweight with a standing powerbomb and nailed Dawkins with hammer fists.

Later, Berto rocked Angelo Dawkins with a springboard kick and got a two-count.

The Street Profits hit an assisted gutbuster and went for the cover, but Pete Dunne broke it up. They hit another double-team move to win the match.

They will challenge Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for the WWE Tag Team Championship.

