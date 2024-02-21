Top SmackDown stars make surprise return to WWE show; massive announcement issued

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson of The O.C. made a surprise return to the show and issued a massive announcement.

The two stars belong to the WWE SmackDown roster, and they're part of a group with AJ Styles and Michin. However, it seems like they have found a new home on Tuesday nights, and they have gold in their sights now.

During WWE NXT this week, Chase University (Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) collided with Nathan Frazer and Axiom in a #1 contender's match for the NXT Tag Team Championship. Chase U got the win, but all four men were attacked by The Good Brothers. They hit Duke Hudson with the Magic Killer in the ring.

Later on during the show, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were interviewed backstage in the parking lot, and they announced that they're back on WWE NXT and they'll stay as long as they want. They added that when it comes to the NXT Tag Team Championship, they're going to separate the men from the boys.

Expand Tweet

They then sent a message to Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin, informing them that they're going to win the tag title with the Magic Killer.

What are your thoughts on Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson returning to WWE NXT? Sound off in the comments section below!

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE