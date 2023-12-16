Top star who Bobby Lashley defeated after 4-month absence vows to bring a major change to SmackDown

Bobby Lashley has a big test ahead of him in the form of Santos Escobar next week, but a man whom he defeated after a 4-month absence made an announcement, vowing to bring a major change to SmackDown.

Last week on the WWE Tribute to the Troops special episode of SmackDown, Bobby Lashley was given a hero's welcome for his time as a Seargent in the United States Army. He went on to defeat Karrion Kross, who wrestled his first match on SmackDown in just shy of four months.

Kross, seemingly not too phased by his defeat to Bobby Lashley, put out a statement in an interesting promo:

"I would like to speak with you all today about the most urgent world event that is about to occur. This place is about to be recycled. The moment I walked through the door, everything was set into motion. And now, we're at the threshold of a new beginning. Everything is about to crumble. Can you see it yet? Soon, you will."

An interesting promo from Kross

It really will be interesting to see how WWE handles Karrion Kross going forward. What he has working against him is the fact that both RAW and SmackDown have no shortage of top talent.

Kross certainly slots in well in the heel role, but WWE will have to do a lot more to make him a credible opponent to top stars.

Are new beginnings inevitable for Kross on SmackDown?

Having failed to take a step ahead in the US Title tournament, what will be next for him? Only time will answer that question for The Harbinger of Doom.

