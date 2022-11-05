Top star calls Brock Lesnar his "future tag team partner"

Brock Lesnar and Jake Paul posed together for a picture mere hours before the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 PLE.

At Crown Jewel 2022, The Beast Incarnate took on Bobby Lashley in a clash of behemoths. Lesnar pinned Lashley when all was said and done.

Jake Paul is set to accompany his brother Logan Paul in the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal title match against Roman Reigns.

Before the PLE, Jake Paul took to Twitter to share a backstage picture with none other than Brock Lesnar. In the caption to his post, Paul wrote the following:

How did fans react to Jake Paul's photo with Brock Lesnar?

Jake Paul's picture featuring himself and Lesnar garnered tons of reactions from the duo's fans on Twitter.

Check out some of those reactions below:

Pedri_thegoat @usmanlatif53__ @jakepaul @WWE @BrockLesnar When he is 60 then you can box him!! not right now @jakepaul @WWE @BrockLesnar When he is 60 then you can box him!! not right now

TurbulantEcho @pramericano @jakepaul @WWE @BrockLesnar Jake Paul vs Lesnar in boxing would sell a ton, I can tell you that!! @jakepaul @WWE @BrockLesnar Jake Paul vs Lesnar in boxing would sell a ton, I can tell you that!! 😂

It looks like Jake Paul could follow Logan Paul in WWE somewhere down the line. Logan Paul has previously opened up about the possibility of his brother making his way to WWE:

"Truthfully, I think it's inevitable. I'm biased, but I think what we're doing is incredibly exciting, at least for me, personally, it is incredibly exciting ... If I were watching two brothers take over, and I use that word intentionally, take over two highly entertaining sports, boxing and wrestling in a way that has never been done before, my curiosity would be piqued. We're making history as we speak, and I think Jake's crossover into WWE is inevitable, and bro, I need a bloodline. Roman [Reigns] got his." [H/T Bleacher Report]

It remains to be seen what role Jake Paul will end up playing in the Undisputed WWE Universal title match between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. As for a possible WWE run for Jake Paul, only time will tell if he follows in his brother's footsteps.

What do you think of the possibility of a tag team featuring Brock Lesnar and Jake Paul?

