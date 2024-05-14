Top star dropped 3 hints about possibly challenging Cody Rhodes, says WWE analyst, 7 months after his last match

WWE personality Sam Roberts believes Nick Aldis dropped three subtle hints about potentially squaring off against Cody Rhodes. He claimed two of these "breadcrumbs" were dropped on SmackDown.

The American Nightmare moved from RAW to SmackDown after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania XL. Last Friday, the blue brand's General Manager, Nick Aldis, introduced Rhodes before announcing that he will defend his title against Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring.

While discussing the announcement on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts pointed out what he thought were "breadcrumbs" dropped by Aldis on social media and SmackDown, revealing his desire to go head-to-head again against Rhodes. The American Nightmare and the SmackDown General Manager squared off twice before in NWA and had victories over each other.

"Nick Aldis, I feel like is dropping breadcrumbs, okay? (...) He makes this announcement video for Twitter. (...) When he makes the announcement, (...) in the background was a picture from All In and Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis in the ring together competing for the NWA Championship. That wasn't an accident. Whether that was something that was orchestrated by the powers that be, whether that was like a big picture thing, or whether that was just Nick Aldis kinda doing a little business, that was not an accident. That was reminding everybody: 'Hey, I may wear a suit now, but don't forget I've wrestled for a world title on pay-per-view against Cody Rhodes and I'd like to do it again," he said.

The WWE Analyst added:

"Because then Nick Aldis comes out on SmackDown and he says: 'Cody, I know you well.' And he says it in a way that there's a lot under. You know what I'm talking about. He says: 'Cody, I know you well.' He also, and I don't know, maybe this is just his British sensibilities, I don't know if this is just the way he wants this character to carry himself as a GM, but he didn't say: 'The WWE Champion Cody Rhodes [enthusastic tone].' (...) Instead, he said: 'WWE Champion Cody Rhodes [Flat tone].' And I said: 'Maybe I'm reading too much into it. Maybe he's just playing it cool.' But with the All In picture, with the way he introduced Cody, and with the way he said 'Cody, I know you well,' I couldn't help but imagine what happens if in this rogues' gallery we revisit Nick Aldis vs Cody Rhodes?" [41:44 - 44:30]

The WWE SmackDown General Manager last wrestled in October 2023

Before signing with the Stamford-based company, Nick Aldis had a successful career as an in-ring competitor in other promotions, including TNA, Global Force Wrestling, and NWA. The 37-year-old even held multiple world championships.

Nevertheless, the British superstar has not wrestled since he joined WWE last year. His last match came in October at an ACW event. After working as a backstage producer in WWE for a few months, the former TNA World Champion was appointed SmackDown General Manager.

After SmackDown, the brand's GM posted a photo of himself with Cody Rhodes from the show. He captioned it, "The North Remembers," seemingly dropping another hint that he would like to have a third match against The American Nightmare. It would be interesting to see if Nick Aldis will make his in-ring debut against his former NWA rival in an Undisputed WWE Championship match.

