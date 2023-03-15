Top star invades home of Johnny Gargano during live event

Grayson Waller invaded Johnny Gargano's home during tonight's episode of NXT.

Last week on NXT, Waller finally confronted Shawn Michaels after taunting him for weeks. After insulting the entire NXT brand, Waller challenged Michaels to a match at Stand & Deliver.

While Michaels declined to face Waller, he found him a suitable opponent - Johnny Gargano, who returned to NXT for the first time in 15 months. The match between the two men was later made official for NXT Stand & Deliver.

Tonight on NXT, Gargano kicked off the show. He started by asking the crowd to watch his back so that he wouldn't get jumped from behind by Grayson Waller. Gargano then said his story was left on a cliffhanger as he was laid out by Waller the last time he was in NXT.

However, since taking him out, Waller has achieved nothing. Instead, he has whined, cried, and blamed everyone for his shortcomings.

As Johnny Gargano was talking, NXT commentator Vic Joseph showed him a live feed on his phone of Waller, who was apparently at Johnny's home. A worried Gargano then ran out of the ring and disappeared backstage.

It looks like this rivalry has gotten more personal between Gargano and Grayson Waller. This should make their match at Stand & Deliver more interesting.

