Top star lays out how The Bloodline will fall apart after WrestleMania

The number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title, Cody Rhodes, laid out how The Bloodline will fall after WrestleMania on the latest episode of RAW.

Cody Rhodes is on a collision course with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania after he won the Royal Rumble match. The two men have been having a back-and-forth promo battle, with both attacking each other's personal lives.

Tonight on RAW, Rhodes interrupted Roman Reigns just as he was about to speak. Rhodes said that he wants to talk about The Tribal Chief's warning. The challenger asked why The Bloodline thought he was a problem.

Reigns said that The American Nightmare himself isn't the problem, it's what he represents that is the problem. The champion then called Rhodes a "professional wrestler" while saying he was a fighter. Roman also said that after WrestleMania, Cody will realize he isn't cut out for this and run away like he always does.

The former AEW star agreed with what The Tribal Chief said and told Reigns that the latter will remember what it feels like to lose after WrestleMania. Cody then mentioned that after he loses both titles, all members of The Bloodline will leave him starting with The Usos followed by Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. In the end, Reigns will be left without The Bloodline.

A disgruntled Roman Reigns then walked out of the ring as Rhodes and Solo had a stare-down. As Sikoa was beginning to leave, Cody mocked him. Solo then attempted the Samoan Spike only to be kicked by Rhodes. He went for it again but was stopped by Roman Reigns this time as they both left the ring.

This rivalry is building towards perhaps one of the greatest WrestleMania main events of all time. It will be interesting to see who will walk out as champion.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes