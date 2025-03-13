Top star responds after demand that WWE makes sudden changes to Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, & Alba Fyre emerges

There is now a demand for WWE to make major changes to Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and other stars. A top name has responded.

A fan commented on the recent changes to Dominik Mysterio and Seth Rollins' names and said it was time to change The Ring General, Ludwig, and other stars' names and complete these changes.

"Now let's get "Gunther" back to WALTER, "Axiom" back to A-Kid, "Nathan Frazier" back to Ben Carter, "Oro Mensah" back to Oliver Carter, "Ludwig Kaiser" back to Marcel Barthel & "Alba Fyre" back to Kay Lee Ray."

Oro Mensah said he didn't need his name changed. He wanted the name he had right now and had chosen it himself—it was not something WWE had chosen for him.

"Nah I‘m good. I chose and wanted my name ✌🏾," he wrote.

WWE has stopped huge changes to WWE stars' names like WALTER to Gunther since Triple H took charge after Vince McMahon

The star has made his views on his own name clear, but fans will have to wait and see if WWE makes any more changes. The company has regularly added these names in the past, and bigger, odd changes to WWE stars' names have been made.

Since Vince McMahon's involvement with the company decreased, though, there have been smaller changes in the last few years, and this appears to be the trend going ahead as well.

He was the one who had changed WALTER's name to Gunther in the past, as well as the one to change Marcel Barthel to Ludwig Kaiser when they made the jump to the main roster.

While there are still changes, they are few and far between.

