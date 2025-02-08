The Queen Charlotte Flair was out on SmackDown to see if Tiffany Stratton was of any interest to her. Not only did she have a face-off with Stratton, but two other names appeared, and the segment ended with the return of Alexa Bliss, who last wrestled in a singles match on SmackDown 1595 days ago on September 25, 2020.

Charlotte Flair asked the crowd in Memphis whether they loved or hated her. There was a mixed response, and she said that she saw money when people boo her. She then asked the fans if they thought she wouldn't win the Royal Rumble after 14 months away.

Highlighting her trips to RAW to see Rhea Ripley and NXT to see Giulia, she then namedropped WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, who came out immediately. The latter received a positive response from the crowd and said she was the biggest Charlotte Flair fan.

Stratton said she thought WWE wouldn't be able to run without Charlotte, but then people stopped caring after one day. After a small verbal power struggle, Tiffany told Charlotte to choose her at WrestleMania. Flair sadistically told her that she needed to fall to her knees and beg if she wanted to face her at WrestleMania.

Of course, Nia Jax interrupted alongside Candice LeRae and said everything was premature. Instead of facing five women in the Elimination Chamber, she has to face one. So next week, Nia Jax will be facing Stratton in a match for the WWE Women's Championship.

Charlotte then said that she would stay and see how things played out next week.

Following this, Alexa Bliss came out for her Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

