Top star to turn babyface after Liv Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio, says WWE analyst, and it's not Rhea Ripley

Liv Morgan's storyline with Rhea Ripley witnessed an unexpected swerve last Monday on WWE RAW when the Women's World Champion kissed Mami's on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio. A WWE analyst now thinks this may lead to a current champion turning babyface.

The superstar in question is Damian Priest. While Mysterio seems to have something going on with Morgan, his Judgment Day teammate, JD McDonagh, was also spotted talking to the 29-year-old star backstage on RAW. However, Priest was unhappy about McDonagh's interaction with Mami's rival.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts claimed Morgan could succeed in manipulating all Judgment Day members to betray Ripley, except the World Heavyweight Champion.

Roberts pointed out that Priest is now portrayed as the only Judgment Day member with integrity and is not misleading or has a hidden agenda. Hence, the RAW Talk host believes the 41-year-old is heading towards turning "full-on babyface."

"I don't think there have been any hints dropped about any sort of relationship between Liv Morgan and Damian Priest or any conversation between Liv Morgan and Damian Priest. And the reason for that is heel or not, it would appear to me that Damian is being portrayed as the only member of The Judgment Day that has integrity, that means what he says, that is not misleading, that is not have some other game plan, that is straightforward and honest, and trying to dominate the way they've been dominating. With those characteristics, he's wrestling Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, I feel like Damian Priest is well on his way to being a full-on babyface," he said. [16:12 - 17:02]

The 40-year-old host also thinks Priest would walk into SummerSlam as World Heavyweight Champion to face Gunther for the title. Therefore, the Liv Morgan-Dominik Mysterio-Rhea Ripley storyline could be the final step towards turning him babyface before facing a top heel like The Ring General.

"If that is the case, I believe that the steps we're seeing here the same way that the Braun Strowman-JD McDonagh story was the catalyst that was needed for the final step in this part of the Dominik Mysterio-Liv Morgan story. The Rhea Ripley-Dominik-Liv Morgan story is the final step you need to turn Damian Priest babyface so that when he faces Gunther at SummerSlam, he's the babyface champion fighting from underneath against this unstoppable monster heel. I think all of it. Everything that I just said is laid out in that one scene of Liv Morgan planting one on Dominik Mysterio." [20:20 - 21:15]

Top WWE star will interfere in Damian Priest's match vs. Drew McIntyre, says Sam Roberts

After pursuing it for several months, Drew McIntyre finally captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, he lost the title a few minutes later when Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him following an attack from CM Punk.

The Best in the World later cost McIntyre another shot at the title by interfering in a number one contender's Fatal Four-Way match. With The Scottish Warrior now challenging Damian Priest for the championship at WWE Clash at the Castle, Sam Roberts believes Punk will interfere again to cost him a potential win. Hence, Priest could arrive at SummerSlam still the World Heavyweight Champion.

Priest has a lot on his plate right now, with McIntyre and Gunther coming after his title. He also has to deal with the issues within The Judgment Day. It will be interesting to see whether that will lead to him undergoing a character change, as Roberts suggested.

Do you think Damian Priest will turn babyface ahead of WWE SummerSlam? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

