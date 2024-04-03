Top star wanted Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to headline historic WWE event; Vince McMahon rejected the request

An ex-WWE star has revealed that Vince McMahon rejected her request to let Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch headline a major event.

Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella headlined the 2018 Evolution event. The match was contested for Rousey's RAW Women's Title and ended with her picking up the win to retain the belt.

In her new book, The Baddest Woman On The Planet revealed that she wanted Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair to headline the event. The duo competed in a Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Title the same night, with Lynch picking up the win. Vince McMahon apparently denied Rousey's request and she ended up headlining the historic event.

Ronda Rousey wasn't surprised by the allegations against Vince McMahon

Earlier this year, former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon, accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault. Rousey recently spoke with NewsNation and said that the allegations didn't surprise her one bit.

"It's not surprising. I can tell you the reason why nobody else is speaking out is because they know that there will be negative repercussions if they say anything about the company that the company doesn't like. Everybody is being held hostage by their careers, but since I don't plan on going back there unless they make some very major changes, I feel free to say whatever I want to say, which I've always felt that way. I don't really care if they have me back or not. I can wrestle wherever I want to wrestle and the truth should be told," she said. [H/T Fightful]

Rousey has had two lengthy WWE stints so far, with the second one coming to an end at SummerSlam 2023. She is a former RAW Women's Champion and also won the SmackDown Women's Title on two occasions during her WWE run.

