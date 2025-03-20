Top star wants to quit after screaming in pain & sends a message to Liv Morgan; Rhea Ripley reacts & breaks character

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan are arch-rivals. Any time one fails anything in WWE, the other ends up celebrating. Now, though, after a star said he'd quit, Rhea Ripley has sent an unexpected message to Liv Morgan.

Rhea Ripley was on stream with her real-life husband, Buddy Murphy, and they enjoyed their time together. During this, Ripley chopped him across the chest. To say that he was miserable would be understating it, as the AEW star immediately started screaming in pain.

Soon after, he was talking to Ripley on the stream and told Liv Morgan that he felt bad for her, given that the latter took so many chops from Ripley during their feud. He said he had taken just one, which made him want to quit.

"Liv, I feel bad for you. I took one, and I wanted to quit," he said.

Ripley reacted with a shocking break in her Kayfabe character, saying that she felt Morgan was probably stronger than Murphy. She found the entire thing funny and almost cried laughing.

"She's probably tougher than you though. She takes a lot more. Oh my God," Ripley responded.

Given their enmity, The Eradicator praising Morgan was not on anyone's radar, but it appears that Ripley decided against maintaining her character on the stream.

