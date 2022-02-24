Top superstar says he had COVID when WWE called him to feud with Roman Reigns

Goldberg had COVID when he was called to kick off a feud with Roman Reigns on the road to Elimination Chamber 2022.

Goldberg and Roman Reigns faced each other in a battle of the generations at Elimination Chamber 2022. Reigns put Goldberg down via technical submission in just under six minutes, thus retaining his Universal title.

Goldberg recently spoke about his feud with Roman Reigns on the latest edition of the Car Cast podcast. The Icon revealed that he had COVID when WWE called him to inform him that he was set to feud with Reigns.

He added that he didn't have much time to prepare for the Universal title bout at Elimination Chamber and that he hadn't trained for the past three months.

"I obviously have an extremely short period of time to get ready for it. I hadn't trained for three months, I have COVID when I get the phone call to go. I literally had two weeks in the gym to get ready for this. It is it's tough to do that as a 20-year-old, it's more difficult as a 30-year-old, a 40-year-old, it's almost impossible, a 55-year-old, I'm one of the .003% humans on the planet that can pull something like that off," said Goldberg. [H/T Fightful]

Similar to Roman Reigns in WWE, Goldberg was a big name in WCW in the late 90s

It has been more than two decades since Goldberg was a top star in WCW. Not many wrestlers have managed to stay relevant for such a long time in their careers. Several stars from Goldberg's time have either retired or are still working in the industry in non-wrestling roles.

The former WCW World Champion, though, still has it in him to make a crowd go bananas with his mere presence. Unfortunately, Goldberg's age has caught up with him at this point.

Despite being in amazing shape, it's next to impossible for him to wrestle a long match and deliver on all fronts. Goldberg's match with Roman Reigns was the final one of his WWE contract, and might very well be his swansong.

Roman Reigns @WWERomanReigns



537 days. History.

Longest reign in 30 years. History.

An unstoppable main event run. History.



Witness it. Respect it. Acknowledge it.



#WWEChamber @peacockTV Soon…I’ll be the only ICON.537 days. History.Longest reign in 30 years. History.An unstoppable main event run. History.Witness it. Respect it. Acknowledge it. #History Soon…I’ll be the only ICON. 537 days. History. Longest reign in 30 years. History. An unstoppable main event run. History. Witness it. Respect it. Acknowledge it. #History#WWEChamber @peacockTV

As for Reigns, The Tribal Chief is all set to take on Brock Lesnar in a "Winner Take All" match in the main event of WrestleMania 38.

