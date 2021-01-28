Top Superstar says he has never talked to Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley was a guest on the latest edition of Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat Podcast, and opened up on never having a talk with WWE legend Brock Lesnar.

"I've never talked to Brock, I don't even know Brock really well. So, it's usually through his advocate or someone else that you can even get any kind of dialogue. So, I'm not the one to ask that question. It's those other guys, 'cause I'm ready.'"

Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest dreams matches that fans have never seen

Back in 2004, Brock Lesnar got fed up with his WWE schedule and his position on the roster, and left the company. Bobby Lashley made his main roster debut around a year after Lesnar's exit. Brock Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, but Lashley had taken his leave around five years before that.

Lashley made his WWE return in 2018, immediately following WrestleMania 34, where Brock Lesnar had defeated Roman Reigns to retain his Universal title. Over the next two years, WWE had ample opportunities to give the fans a dream match pitting Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, but the promotion chose to keep the duo apart. Lashley has opened up on several occasions on wanting a match with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar is currently not affiliated with WWE, and the last time he appeared in a WWE ring was when he lost the WWE title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. If Brock Lesnar ends up returning to WWE somewhere down the line, fans would want nothing but to see these two behemoths collide in the squared circle on a big stage.

