Top Superstar says Rhea Ripley is lucky that she's moving to RAW

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley thinks that Rhea Ripley is lucky that she's moving to Monday Night RAW, and not the Blue brand.

As per a new vignette that fans witnessed on the latest edition of RAW, Ripley will wrestle on the Red brand soon. The short video indicated that Ripley will leave NXT at last.

Soon after WWE hyped up her upcoming move on its official Twitter handle, SmackDown Superstar Bayley decided to respond to the same. Bayley stated Ripley is lucky that she is going to RAW. With Bayley around, the SmackDown star implied that The Nightmare would have had a tough time on the Blue brand. Check out the tweet below:

Rhea Ripley is currently one of the most promising young Superstars in WWE

Rhea Ripley is currently just 24-years-old, and already has a bunch of major accomplishments in her bag. Ripley is a former NXT UK and NXT Women's Champion. She defeated Shayna Baszler on the December 18, 2019, edition of WWE NXT, to win her NXT Women's title.

Rhea Ripley was featured in a marquee match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36, which she unfortunately lost. Ripley had a strong showing in the 2021 Royal Rumble match. She was the final competitor to be thrown out, by the eventual winner Bianca Belair. Here's Rhea talking about Charlotte's short-lived reign in NXT, following The Queen's big WrestleMania win last year:

"To be completely honest, I didn't mind it. I thought it was something different and something new, which is always good to have. I think a lot of people learnt from Charlotte and, we're still learning each and every time we step in the ring."

Rhea Ripley has a long road ahead of her, and Bayley has a lot left in the tank as she is just 31-years-old. It's safe to say that we will see these two Superstars collide in the ring sometime in the future.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley moving to RAW? Who will be The Nightmare's first opponent?