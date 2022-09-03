Top superstar suffers first pinfall loss in over 9 months to Bayley

WWE Clash at the Castle opened with a big win for Bayley and Damage Control. The trio were victorious over the team of RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss. What came as a surprise was the superstar who was pinned - marking her first pinfall defeat since November 2021.

The superstar, as you may have figured by now, was RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley would pin Belair, marking the latter's first pinfall loss since November 1st, 2021 - when Becky Lynch successfully defended the RAW Women's title against The EST Of WWE.

It is a clear move to establish the record-breaking former SmackDown Women's Champion as the next RAW Women's title contender as she will likely be Belair's primary foe for the next couple of months, if not more. The match went on for longer than most expected and it was the returning star along with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky who opened the proceedings with a huge win.

It will be interesting to see how fans react to the next RAW Women's title feud

Watch this blast from the past as the former SmackDown Women's Champion opened up about Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks' historical WrestleMania main event last year:

Liv Morgan revealed why Dexter Lumis cannot abduct her here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rahul Madurawe