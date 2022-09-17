Top WWE Superstar takes a shot at Ronda Rousey by bringing up her illustrious UFC career 

Liv Morgan took a shot at Ronda Rousey via a recent tweet. Responding to a tweet from WWE's official handle, the SmackDown Women's Champion boasted about her two wins over Rousey.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet recently won a Fatal Five-Way Elimination Match to earn a shot at Morgan's title at Extreme Rules. On her way to victory, she submitted three opponents on last week's SmackDown.

Taking to Twitter, Morgan claimed that the UFC Hall of Famer might've submitted three opponents but she still holds two wins over her:

"Cool, the UFC hall of famer tapped out three opponents How about the fact that I beat her TWICE Respectfully" wrote Morgan.

Check out Liv Morgan's tweet:

LIV Morgan @YaOnlyLivvOnce



How about the fact that I beat her TWICE

Respectfully twitter.com/wwe/status/157… WWE @WWE



#SmackDown @RondaRousey submitted 3 opponents last Friday to earn a Title Match at #ExtremeRules .@RondaRousey submitted 3 opponents last Friday to earn a Title Match at #ExtremeRules#SmackDown https://t.co/gGoRDQELiM Cool, the UFC hall of famer tapped out three opponentsHow about the fact that I beat her TWICERespectfully Cool, the UFC hall of famer tapped out three opponents 👏👏👏How about the fact that I beat her TWICERespectfully 😇 twitter.com/wwe/status/157…

Morgan won the SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Rousey at the Money in the Bank premium live event. She cashed in her MITB contract the same night she won the briefcase.

Rousey and Morgan collided in a rematch at SummerSlam 2022, as the current SmackDown Women's Champion retained her title.

WWE Universe reacts to Liv Morgan's tweet to Ronda Rousey

In response to Liv Morgan's recent message to Ronda Rousey on Twitter, fans recalled the SummerSlam encounter between the two and the controversial finish.

Numerous Twitter users brought up the fact that Morgan tapped out in the closing stages of the bout.

Check out the same reactions:

However, some fans also showcased their support for the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion. Some claim that she will soon secure her third win over Ronda Rousey.

Here are the same reactions:

Several Twitter users also suggested that Morgan try and submit Rousey at Extreme Rules.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet could become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion. With a win at Extreme Rules, Rousey would hold a title for the third time in WWE. She has previously won the RAW Women's Championship as well.

A loss for Morgan will mark the end of her first-ever title reign in WWE. She also defended the SmackDown Women's Title against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

