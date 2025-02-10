Top superstar teases WWE debut of Sami Zayn's El Generico

The WWE Universe is home to several unique characters these days, and previous eras have featured some of the most complex gimmicks in wrestling history. Sami Zayn's alter-ego was once little-known as an indie stand-out, but the nature of the character led to a massive following even before Vince McMahon came calling. Now, a major tease has been dropped for El Generico's potential WWE arrival.

The Underdog From The Underground's wrestling journey began in 2002 as El Generico. The luchador character from Mexico found success in promotions around the world, holding several championships. Zayn's alter-ego also drew a loyal fanbase, and many of those indie diehards followed him to WWE. Zayn actually debuted at a NXT event in February 2013, as Generico, to accompany Brodus Clay. There have been some vague Generico mentions since, but now Kross' name-drop has caused a stir within the WWE Universe.

The Generic Luchador and The Herald of Doomsday are currently trending topics among WWE fans. Kross has engaged in mind games with Zayn as of late, encouraging him to take a trip to the dark side and embrace his true self. Kross took to X today to share a new video addressing the sneak attack and Package Piledriver from Kevin Owens on Sami at the end of last week's RAW.

Kross' skit showed him on the phone with a doctor to see how Sami's recovery was going. The former NXT Champion mentioned sending a gift to Zayn, which included a note and an El Generico mask. He once again advised Sami how it was never too late to turn things around and embrace who he really is.

"I can’t believe this. What kind of a human being doesn’t know what a Piledriver is? What a bizarre world we live in. [hour-glass emoji]," Karrion Kross wrote with the video below.

Zayn finished up as El Generico on January 18, 2013, at a HWA PPV in a multi-man match. Generico's final singles bout was a win over Chuck Taylor five days prior at a Battlewar event.

Sami Zayn rumored for WWE WrestleMania 41 match

The ongoing saga between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is one of the deepest stories in pro wrestling. Tension among the longtime friends and foes began brewing once again in recent months.

Last week's RAW was headlined by the first-ever Sami vs. CM Punk. Punk won the Elimination Chamber qualifier, but the post-match angle saw KO savagely attack Sami, dropping him with a Package Piledriver.

WWE later announced that The Great Liberator is out indefinitely, suffering from extreme nerve damage and spinal compression. They did not include a time frame for Sami's return, but KO vs. Zayn is rumored for WrestleMania 41.

The two stars were in the main event of Night One at The Show of Shows as a team when they won the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against The Usos at WrestleMania 39.

