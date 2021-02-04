Top Superstar is tired of fans talking about Bianca Belair

Bayley seems to be fed up with the WWE Universe talking about Bianca Belair following her big Royal Rumble victory.

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble and is guaranteed a shot at a Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Fans have been celebrating Belair's win on social media ever since, and her arch-rival Bayley isn't happy one bit.

Bayley took to Twitter earlier tonight and hinted that fans should stop talking about Bianca Belair. Check out Bayley's tweet below:

Is it time to stop talking about Bianca yet? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 3, 2021

Bayley and Bianca Belair recently engaged in a full-fledged rivalry

Bayley and Bianca Belair have been feuding for a while now on WWE SmackDown. The duo has exchanged singles wins over each other on the Blue brand. At the Royal Rumble, Bayley came in at #1, while Belair was the #3 entrant. Bayley had a strong showing in the match and lasted almost 30 minutes before being thrown out of the ring by The EST.

Bianca Belair, on the other hand, was determined to become the last woman standing in the match and eventually succeeded in winning the Royal Rumble. She clocked in a total of 56:52 minutes in the match and last eliminated Rhea Ripley to become the winner.

Currently, the SmackDown Women's Championship belongs to Sasha Banks, who retained the title against Carmella at the Royal Rumble. It seems highly likely that Belair will be challenging Banks for the title at WrestleMania 37, and a win over The Boss is certainly going to turn her into a bonafide star on the main roster.

As for Bayley, she held the same title for over a year before dropping it to Banks at Hell in a Cell. It will be interesting to see where Bayley goes from this point as WrestleMania approaches closer.