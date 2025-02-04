Top tag team picks up first win on WWE RAW after 168 days, thanks to Logan Paul

This week's episode of WWE RAW saw a top tag team pick up their first win in 168 days. And it was all thanks to the intervention of The Maverick, the newest RAW star, Logan Paul.

The tag team is none other than The New Day, who have been on the receiving end of boos from the WWE Universe. The duo of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods has been struggling, with their last victory as a tag team coming on August 19, 2024, when they teamed up with former WWE star Odyssey Jones against The Final Testament.

Tonight, on WWE RAW on Netflix, it was just the two of them facing Rey Mysterio and the returning Dragon Lee.

The LWO controlled the match from the start, and it seemed like The New Day would face another loss. However, the momentum shifted when Logan Paul came out to boos in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, distracting his opponent, Mysterio, for next week's Elimination Chamber qualifier.

After that, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston took advantage. And it was not long before Mysterio paid too much attention to Paul, shoving him and inadvertently allowing Kingston to get him into the ring and pin him for the win.

It was a huge win for The New Day on WWE RAW, and they hope it is the first of many.

