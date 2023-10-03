Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship in an epic main event on RAW. Not only did it last for nearly half an hour, but it also led to a big return and the reunion of a tag team after two years.

On the latest episode of RAW, Tommaso Ciampa and Gunther's contract signing was meant to set up a match at Fastlane. However, three matches had already been put on the shelf for various reasons on RAW, meaning that a main event was needed. Ciampa stepped up and faced Gunther in the last match on RAW.

Although the Imperium leader won in an incredible effort, the post-match beatdown efforts were thwarted by the returning Johnny Gargano - with the duo reforming DIY for the fourth time in seven years.

DIY has been a very on-and-off tag team, mainly during their time in NXT. It led to both Gargano and Ciampa becoming two of the greatest stars in NXT history and having an incredible series of matches together.

Ciampa has been looking for Gargano for a while and seems to have finally found him.

