Top tag team suddenly attacked and dunked in water during WWE SmackDown

A top tag team was a victim of a vicious attack during WWE SmackDown.

Pretty Deadly spent the better part of the last few months off television due to an injury Elton Prince sustained at the hands of Ridge Holland. Pretty Deadly finally returned to the ring last week to resume their rivalry with the Brawling Brutes.

After a hard-fought battle, Prince feigned an injury during the match, which allowed Kit Wilson to attack Ridge Holland. This led to Prince rolling him up for the win for his team.

Tonight on WWE SmackDown, it seemed that Pretty Deadly had put the Brawling Brutes behind them, as they were seen celebrating their victory at a spa. However, their relaxation time was cut short abruptly when Ridge Holland and Butch attacked them. To make things worse, the Brutes dunked Wilson and Prince's faces in the water used for their foot spa. Following the attack, Ridge suggested to Butch that they go out for a pint.

It seems like Brawling Brutes are still not done with Pretty Deadly after last week, and are seeking retribution for their loss.

