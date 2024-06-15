Top tag team suddenly brings out video proof during SmackDown; leaves Grayson Waller shouting

A top tag team aired a video tonight on SmackDown that infuriated Grayson Waller. This led to further tensions and a brawl.

DIY is one of the most popular tag teams in the WWE. They were extremely good during their days in NXT. However, they have yet to reach the same levels of success on the main roster, either as individuals or as a tag team. In recent weeks, they have made their intentions clear that they want to win tag team gold.

Last week on the blue brand, Johnny Gargano squared off against Grayson Waller. During the match, Gargano went for a suicide dive on Waller, but the latter pulled Austin Theory in the way, and Gargano hit Theory.

Tonight on SmackDown, Waller invited DIY to be guests on the Grayson Waller Effect. When DIY came out, they tried to drive a wedge between the tag champs. Gargano even showed video footage of Waller pulling Theory in front of the suicide dive.

Waller was livid and claimed that it was AI footage. When Johnny Gargano claimed that Waller was using Theory, the latter attacked him, and a brawl broke out. When Gargano went to hit the superkick on Waller, Theory pushed him out of the way and took the superkick instead.

Once again, Austin Theory was left lying in the ring while Waller escaped unscathed.