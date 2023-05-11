Create

Top Tag Team wants WWE to bring back a fan-favorite Premium Live Event 

By Thomas Crack
Modified May 11, 2023 20:20 IST
A current WWE Tag Team is keen to a popular Premium Live Event return.
WWE has been revamping and rebooting a lot of old PLEs recently

With WWE revamping and rebooting popular Premium Live Events like War Games and Night of Champions in recent years, many are keen to see the return of the all-women's PLE Evolution.

In 2018, World Wrestling Entertainment presented the first-ever and, to this date, the only all-women's Premium Live Event Evolution. The show was a huge hit with the entire wrestling fan base

During a recent interview with Wrestling News, the current Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, were asked if they want to see the event make a return.

“I think so, I think so and I would love that. I vote yes.” said Morgan.

Raquel then reiterated her tag team partner's statement as well:

“Liv said it the best, women’s wrestling has never been hotter than it is now so yeah I vote yes too.” From 0:05 to 0:13

Check out the full video below:

youtube-cover

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez recently captured the gold together on RAW last month after they defeated the All-Star team of Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus.

Which iconic WWE duo do Morgan and Rodriguez see themselves as?

With one member of the team short in stature (Morgan) and the other a big powerhouse (Rodriguez), the current tag team champs see themselves as a modern-day version of Shawn Michaels and Diesel.

Speaking on the After The Bell podcast, Liv Morgan explained why they feel a connection to the WWE Hall of Famers.

"Yeah, honestly, that's kind of the only team we've like, talked about," she began. "As a group and as we feel like, what we represent, definitely Diesel and Shawn Michaels is like our most thrown around duo as far as like, aesthetic, vibe, the parts that they play in their team, and so that's kind of what is our inspiration."
How are @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RaquelWWE inspired by @ShawnMichaels & @RealKevinNash ? Find out in their interview with @WWEGraves & @kev_egan on #AfterTheBell, available wherever you get podcasts and on WWE’s YouTube! 🎧: ms.spr.ly/6016grwME▶️: ms.spr.ly/6017grwM1 https://t.co/4FpcsXMvTv

While both superstars are enjoying their times as tag champs, they have each shown that they are more than capable of winning top singles titles over the years, with Liv winning the SmackDown Women's title and Raquel capturing the NXT Women's Championship.

Which past WWE Premium Live Event would you like to see return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...