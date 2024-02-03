Top team gets closer to challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

A top team just got one step closer to challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship tonight on SmackDown.

It's been a few weeks since Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate have been teaming together on the blue brand. Dunne also changed back to his previous name and gimmick and was done with the Butch moniker.

Given their newfound confidence, British Strong Style was added to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Tournament. The latest episode of SmackDown saw the semi-finals of the tournament unfold, featuring British Strong Style, Latino World Order, Legado Del Fantasma, and Pretty Deadly.

This match-up was interesting due to the storyline between all four teams. British Strong Style has been feuding with Pretty Deadly, while LWO has been involved in a heated rivalry with Legado Del Fantasma.

As expected, the match on WWE SmackDown was an enthralling affair, with several spots leaving the fans awestruck. Elektra Lopez and Zelina Vega also got into a brawl at ringside. In the end, it was British Strong Style who picked up the win.

With this win, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate get one step closer to facing Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the tag team championship. It remains to be seen whether they will be able to go the full distance.

What did you make of this match? Sound off in the comments section below.

