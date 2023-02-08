Top team teases challenging Damage CTRL before imploding

Toxic Attraction teased challenging Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles before imploding on NXT.

At Vengeance Day, Toxic Attraction got a shot at the NXT Women's Title match. Despite promising to work together in the match, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne fought each other. This helped Roxanne Perez retain her championship.

However, following the match, WWE announced a segment for tonight's episode that Damage CTRL's Bayley would host. This was supposed to give Toxic Attraction a chance to work things out.

The segment started with Bayley introducing the Toxic Attraction, who came out together. However, there was a bit of tension in the air during their entrance. It almost seemed as if all was not right between them.

They both started the segment by taking shots. Bayley tried to intervene unsuccessfully, but Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne kept firing shots at each other.

However, Gigi and Jacy surprisingly realized they couldn't navigate the NXT Women's division alone and needed each other. Just like that, they had made up.

Jacy suggested they could either go their separate ways or have one more run at the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Gigi Dolin suggested they challenge Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Bayley quickly shut down the idea and ended the segment. Just as the show was about to end, Jacy superkicked Gigi Dolin before sending her into the door. She then kicked her head in and stood tall to close the show.

It looks like this will kick off a very interesting feud between the women, which should be a treat for the fans. It will be interesting to see how Gigi Dolin responds next week.

What did you make of Jacy Jayne's betrayal? Sound off in the comments section.

