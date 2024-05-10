Top US city denies bidding to host WWE WrestleMania 43

A major city in the United States of America has denied making a bid to host WWE WrestleMania 43 in 2027.

Detroit, Michigan, has hosted two editions of The Show of Shows, WrestleMania 3 and 23, with the former event being held at the Pontiac Silverdome with an estimated 78,000 people in attendance. The latter event was held at Ford Field with an announced attendance of 80,103.

Those two shows had a gap of 20 years in which they were held, so it was not surprising to have rumors floating around that the Motor City would host WrestleMania again 20 years later in 2027. However, the Detroit Sports Commission released a statement via The Detroit News denying placing a bid to host The Showcase of The Immortals in 2027.

"Contrary to recent speculation, the DSC is not currently in the process of preparing a bid to host WrestleMania in 2027. However, we remain enthusiastic about the prospect of hosting future major WWE events. The Detroit Sports Commission values its strong relationship with WWE and is proud to have hosted some of their premier events across the Metro Detroit region. The DSC consistently evaluates opportunities and actively pursues bids for potential future events, leveraging our longstanding relationships with national governing bodies, sanctioning bodies, and event owners. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership with WWE and welcoming more thrilling events to our vibrant city in the years to come," the statement reads.

Which city in the United States of America will get the opportunity to host WrestleMania 43 remains to be seen.

Las Vegas is set to host WWE WrestleMania 41

After plenty of speculation, Las Vegas, Nevada, was officially named as the host city for WrestleMania 41. The two-night extravaganza will be held at Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, 2025. Fans are now absolutely elated to witness The Show of Shows in Sin City next year.

There were rumors that Minneapolis, Minnesota, wanted to host the mega event at the U.S. Bank Stadium, but eventually missed out. According to Wendy Blackshaw, the CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events, the reason why the state did not win the bidding was due to WWE's recent change in ownership.

The Stamford-based company merged with the UFC back in September 2023 to form TKO Group Holdings.

