Top wrestler putting career on the line in huge championship match; will have to leave forever if she loses

A top wrestler has put her career on the line for a shot at a huge title. However, while she may win, if she loses, her career is over, and she will have to leave.
On May 4, Sunday, Rhio is facing Nina Samuels in a match for the Women’s World Championship. PROGRESS Wrestling is hosting the bout. This match was confirmed after their last confrontation in Las Vegas, and both women have been pushing each other to the limit. Ever since Samuels attacked Rhio as part of the open challenge she issued, things have not been okay for either star.
Nina Samuels won the title on that occasion, using a sneak attack and a steel chair to end her rival's 434-day reign as the PROGRESS Women’s Champion. Rhio has tried repeatedly to win back the title from the wrestler, as she felt that she had never lost. Their last match in Las Vegas was a triple threat, also involving Vert Vixen. It seemed that Rhio had won the match, but Vixen stopped the referee, and Samuels got away with the title.
Now, frustration has come to a head, and the wrestler has declared that if she loses the next match against Samuels, she will leave the company. A special guest referee will also be appointed to the match, but not until the night of the event.