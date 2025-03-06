Top wrestling announcer bids farewell after suddenly being released from his contract

A top wrestling announcer has now sent an emotional message bidding farewell. He has revealed that he has been released from his contract.

Christian Cole had been working on the MLW broadcast table for quite some time and had become a name that fans were very familiar with. Now, though, that will be changing, as the star has announced that he has been let go from his contract.

The wrestling announcer revealed that he had been released from his contract with MLW and was now able to look for opportunities with other promotions and companies. He bid farewell to the company, saying he was proud of the work he had done together and was excited to see what direction MLW took. He added that he was thankful to everyone who had supported him.

“As of today I’ve been released from my MLW contract and am now able to seek opportunities elsewhere. I’m proud of the work we did together & excited for the direction of the company. Thanks to all who supported me and especially Joe Dombrowski 4 his partnership & professionalism.”

With him actively looking for his next position, fans may not have to wait long before they see him in a new role somewhere. What that position will be remains to be seen for now, as the wrestling announcer is clearly waiting for something.

