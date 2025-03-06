  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Top wrestling announcer bids farewell after suddenly being released from his contract

Top wrestling announcer bids farewell after suddenly being released from his contract

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 06, 2025 00:40 GMT
He has been released (Credit: WWE.com)
He has been released (Credit: WWE.com)

A top wrestling announcer has now sent an emotional message bidding farewell. He has revealed that he has been released from his contract.

Ad

Christian Cole had been working on the MLW broadcast table for quite some time and had become a name that fans were very familiar with. Now, though, that will be changing, as the star has announced that he has been let go from his contract.

The wrestling announcer revealed that he had been released from his contract with MLW and was now able to look for opportunities with other promotions and companies. He bid farewell to the company, saying he was proud of the work he had done together and was excited to see what direction MLW took. He added that he was thankful to everyone who had supported him.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“As of today I’ve been released from my MLW contract and am now able to seek opportunities elsewhere. I’m proud of the work we did together & excited for the direction of the company. Thanks to all who supported me and especially Joe Dombrowski 4 his partnership & professionalism.”

With him actively looking for his next position, fans may not have to wait long before they see him in a new role somewhere. What that position will be remains to be seen for now, as the wrestling announcer is clearly waiting for something.

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी