Top WWE champion 18 days away from reaching historic feat

Long title reigns have been the norm in WWE over the last few years, with Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Gunther all having historic title runs. Bianca Belair is also closing in on a major accomplishment as the RAW Women's Champion.

The EST of WWE won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38, where she defeated Becky Lynch after a heated rivalry between the two. Belair has held on to the title ever since, defeating the likes of Bayley, Asuka, and many more top names along the way.

As of April 18, the former NXT star's current title reign stands at 381 days, and if she manages to hold on to the title for 18 more days, she can surpass Becky Lynch to become the longest-reigning RAW Women's Champion of all time. The Man held the title for 398 days after her historic victory over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35.

While Becky won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship at the event, she soon dropped the blue title to Charlotte Flair.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 ‍ #WWERAW Bianca Belair is unreal. At this point she’s in autopilot and that’s the scariest part of all Bianca Belair is unreal. At this point she’s in autopilot and that’s the scariest part of all 😮‍💨🔥 #WWERAW https://t.co/3lF0D0XbzA

Bianca is also the longest-reigning black champion in WWE history, having recently surpassed MVP's 343-day United States Championship reign.

Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship at WWE Backlash

Bianca Belair is set to be in action at the upcoming Premium Live Event in Puerto Rico, where she will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Iyo Sky. The match between the two was set up after the Damage CTRL member won the #1 contender match on RAW last week.

Belair took on Iyo's stablemate Dakota Kai this week on the red brand in a singles match. After Bayley, Dakota Kai became the second member of the heel faction to come up short against Bianca Belair. Kai was visibly upset after the defeat as she expressed her disappointment in a backstage interview:

"Bayley, I appreciate you always hyping us up. Hyping me up when I need it the most. But at the end of the day, it was my opportunity to show that I can go against someone like Bianca Belair and I failed. Yeah, so I don't know where to go from here, but IYO, you have to be the one that beats her, for us, you have to."

CrispyWrestling @DakotaKaiEra



Will forever be proud of King Kota #WWERaw Bianca Belair beats Dakota Kai in a FANTASTIC match love to see Dakota get her offense inWill forever be proud of King Kota Bianca Belair beats Dakota Kai in a FANTASTIC match love to see Dakota get her offense in Will forever be proud of King Kota ❤ #WWERaw https://t.co/KC99Q72Lbr

Iyo Sky will have a chance to avenge her stablemates' loss at Backlash as the Genius of the Sky competes in her first singles title match on the main roster.

