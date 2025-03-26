Top WWE champion potentially injured; The Rock's daughter Ava shows serious concern backstage

WWE NXT General Manager Ava was concerned about the condition of the current NXT Women's Champion. Stephanie Vaquer defended the coveted title in the opening match of the latest episode of the show before her second title defense.

The Dark Angel had to pull double duty on the black-and-silver brand this week, as she agreed to put both titles on the line against two different superstars. Jordynne Grace interfered in the first match, which allowed Vaquer to capitalize and roll up her opponent to retain the belt.

After the WWE NXT Women's Championship match, Stephanie Vaquer was attacked by Fatal Attraction. She was slated to give Fallon Henley a rematch for the NXT Women's North American Championship in the show's main event. Vaquer agreed to the match during a backstage segment last week.

After she was attacked, Stephanie Vaquer headed to the medical room, and she had to apply an ice pack to deal with the pain. Ava was there, and she was concerned. The Rock's Daughter asked the champion whether she was confident about defending the WWE Women's North American Championship after what Fatal Attraction did to her.

Stephanie said she would keep her word and agreed to continue with the match even though she was injured.

