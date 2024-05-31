Top WWE champion's flight canceled before SmackDown

WWE SmackDown is only a day away, but a top champion may be having some difficulty getting there. The star posted that their flight had been canceled a day before the show.

As the WWE Women's Champion, Bayley has a big night ready for her on this week's episode of SmackDown. At King and Queen of the Ring last week, Nia Jax won the tournament to become the challenger for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam. This puts Bayley directly on her path should the champion retain her title that long.

With Jax already warning the champion, she's set to appear for the Coronation ceremony on this week's show. The champion will also need to keep an eye on her, and it's likely they may come face-to-face.

However, before all of that, it appears that Bayley was facing some issues getting to SmackDown. She posted on Instagram a video of her working out and getting ready, with her flight having been canceled.

The video, which includes a compilation of her workout followed by a bit of juggling, can be seen below.

"Cancelled flight… #rolemodel #smackdown," she wrote in the caption.

Since then, she's said she will see everyone on SmackDown, so it appears that despite her flight being canceled, the star is still going to make the trip, and fans have no reason to worry.

Bayley has several obstacles even before WWE SummerSlam arrives

SummerSlam is still several months away, but in that time, Bayley has her work cut out for her.

There are two Premium Live Events - Clash at the Castle and Money in the Bank - where she must survive as champion before facing Nia Jax at SummerSlam for her title. That being the case, though, Jax may not be willing to wait for the big show before attempting to take the champion out.

With Tiffany Stratton, among others, all gunning for her title, Bayley has to watch over her shoulder.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback